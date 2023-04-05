2024 Kia EV9 First Look: Three-Row Electric SUV Inside And Out

Kia's latest all-electric vehicle has arrived in the U.S., with the 2024 EV9 making its North American debut at the New York Auto Show. The latest in the automaker's EV series — and the second model to use the E-GMP platform — it's the biggest fully electric car from Kia so far. It also targets one of the most popular segments among American drivers: the three-row family SUV.

Kia — and its sibling Hyundai — already have strongly-rated options in that category, in the shape of the Telluride and Palisade. The EV9, though, promises to raise the game with a more flexible and spacious cabin, not to mention up to 300 miles or so of zero-emissions driving.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Kia hosted SlashGear at an event ahead of the 2024 EV9's big reveal, we got a chance to spend some time with the electric SUV and find out just how family-friendly it's shaping up to be. While it will likely be the first of its ilk to hit U.S. roads, it'll also take more than just exclusivity to make it a success.