Rivian's EV Fast Charger Network Will Open To Rival Electric Cars

There's no denying that electric cars have gradually gotten better over the past few years. Most modern EVs easily rival their fossil fuel-powered counterparts in terms of overall features and capabilities. Rapid advancements in battery technology have also meant that range anxiety — the fear of ending up in an EV with a discharged battery — has been reduced to a great extent. However, most EVs still suffer from a massive problem: the lack of a widespread, manufacturer-agnostic charging network.

While Tesla has attempted to solve this problem by opening up its extensive charging network to non-Tesla vehicles, there is still a massive shortage of reliable EV charging outlets in the United States. It is in these circumstances that one of Tesla's rivals, Rivian, has indicated that it intends to follow in Tesla's footsteps and open up its charging network to EVs from rival brands. According to Automotive News, Rivian will set up hundreds of new charging stations across the U.S. in the next couple of years.

These new charging spots will join the company's existing network of 30 fast charging stations, all of which come equipped with the company's own DC chargers. While these charging stations are currently equipped to only charge Rivian's own EVs, they will eventually be opened up to a wider variety of EVs — including models from competing brands. The report also quotes Rivian's CEO RJ Scaringe, who has indicated that the company did not have a fixed timeline for opening up its charging network. However, in a separate interview, Rivian's CFO Claire McDonough revealed that this could happen as early as 2024.