SAE Eyes NACS Standard As Tesla's Big Plug Gamble Pays Off

SAE International, which names standards in aerospace, defense, medical, and automotive industries, has announced that it will support Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) as the standard for electric vehicles. This move, which follows major auto manufacturers like Ford and GM adopting Tesla's plug, is a huge step for the EV industry and creating a unified network of charging stations nationwide.

The NACS was previously Tesla's proprietary port; last fall, its name was changed to the North American Charging Standard, with Tesla saying that it opened its design to other companies "in pursuit of our mission to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy." The connector, which has already been in use by Tesla for a decade and credited with 20 billion EV charging miles, is capable of AC charging and up to 1 megawatt DC charging. Compared to its biggest rival, the Combined Charging System (CCS), the NACS is half the size and twice as powerful. It also has no moving parts, making it easier to manufacture on a large scale.

As the name change implied, Tesla has been working with the U.S. Joint Office of Energy and Transportation as well as the SAE to make NASC the public standard for charging stations from coast to coast. With the SAE officially supporting the NASC, it's all but certain that Tesla's connector will become the continent's EV standard.