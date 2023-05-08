2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE Review: One Fast Magic Mouse

The EQE range is currently made up of the EQE 350+, EQE 350 4MATIC, EQE 500 4MATIC and AMG EQE, all of which use the same 90.6-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack. The AMG has the same dual-motor setup as the all-wheel-drive 4MATIC models, and it offers 617 hp and 701 lb-ft of torque; the aforementioned 677 hp is only delivered via a boost function, which requires the battery be at least 70% full.

In fact, the AMG EQE only delivers its ultimate power when you drive in Sport+ mode. Use Comfort or Sport and the motors are detuned to 80% and 90% of their max thrust, respectively. Drive the AMG EQE in its Slippery mode, which is useful for inclement weather, and the sedan is limited to half power. Safety first.

This might seem like a big deal, but remember: EVs are always quick. Nothing about launching the AMG EQE in Comfort mode will bum you out, and midrange punch is equally plentiful. In the city, on the highway, or accelerating out of a corner on a fast mountain road, the AMG EQE scoots. It's a shame that you need to activate Sport+ to enjoy the sedan's full AMG-ness, but I suppose this stops you from rapidly depleting the battery.

Speaking of which, Mercedes-Benz says the AMG EQE can go as far as 225 miles on a full charge, and the automaker's range estimates are usually quite indicative of real-world use. The EQE accepts DC fast charging at speeds up to 170 kilowatts, which can take the battery from a 10% to 80% state of charge in just over 30 minutes — assuming your Level 3 public charger actually works as advertised.