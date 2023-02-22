The New Mercedes E-Class Has A Wild Dashboard

The Mercedes E-Class has long been a staple of the Mercedes-Benz brand and it's been available in a variety of forms over multiple generations, ranging from a convertible to a station wagon powered by a diesel engine. It's a jack of all trades and Mercedes has been innovating and adding to the model since its inception. According to Mercedes-Benz, over 17 million E-Class models have been sold since the brand first introduced it way back in 1946. Earlier this month, Mercedes decided to cut several body styles from its lineup and although the E-Class lost a few configurations in the process, the brand is revamping it for a new generation.

With the new generation comes a host of upgrades and changes that are expected for a brand as technology-focused and forward-thinking as Mercedes. What was not expected, however, is the new E-Class's outlandish dashboard that might give a home theater system a run for its money.