Mercedes-Benz To Discontinue Most Coupes, Wagons, And More — Getting Rid Of Over Half Its Body Styles

Automakers have been slowly killing off mainstay body styles for the past few years now. Ford made waves in 2018 when it discontinued most of its regular cars like the Focus and Fusion to shift gears and make more SUVs, crossovers, and trucks. Chevy followed suit soon after, axing cars like the Impala and Cruze. It's the unfortunate cost of doing business in the automotive world as public tastes have drifted more towards crossovers and trucks than conventional cars and station wagons. It wouldn't make sense for automakers to devote time and resources to making entire lines of automobiles that sit on dealership lots forever because it's an unpopular body style with a vast portion of the car-buying public, even if it does hurt the souls of enthusiasts or sedan fans.

German automaker Mercedes-Benz is the latest automaker to abandon huge portions of its U.S. and European lineup on the cutting room floor.