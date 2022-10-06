The Reason Why Chevrolet Discontinued The Impala

In the history of American cars, there are few models as recognizable as the Chevrolet Impala. It was the chariot for not only police officers and NASCAR drivers, but for rappers like Ice Cube and custom car fabricators. "Iconic" would be an understatement.

Aside from two brief attempts at retirement in the mid-1980s and late 1990s, the Impala was a staple in Chevy's lineup starting all the way back in 1958 (via MotorTrend). During its long tenure, the Impala went through multiple transformations. In the 1960s, it was a stylish yacht that showed off the best that Chevy had to offer, especially if it was an Impala SS equipped with a 409-cubic-inch V8. Impalas in the 1970s languished in mundanity much like every other American car in the "Malaise Era." The mean-looking Impala SS of the 1990s was intended for the drag strip. The final iteration of the Impala was a competent, if slightly boring, midsize sedan.

Overall, the Chevy Impala lasted 10 generations before it was discontinued for the third and final time in 2020.