2023 Chrysler 300C Gives Sedan A 6.4L HEMI Send-Off

In the 2010s, Chrysler released the Chrysler 300 SRT-8. That version also featured a 6.4L V8 and looked like it woke up on the wrong side of the bed. Chrysler hopes the last 300C will pay appropriate tribute to not only the SRT-8 but other 300s of the past.

As a nameplate, the 300 has been around for over seven decades and was always emblematic of the best the Chrysler brand had to offer. Stellantis says it hopes the last run will be a fitting tribute.

Chrysler

For specs, the 300C's V8 makes a respectable 485 horsepower, and Chrysler claims it'll run the quarter-mile in 12.4 seconds. It's not commonplace to see a luxury car boast drag racing credentials, but before the roll is called up yonder, why not go all out? On the inside, the 300C is packed to the gills with luxury features like a 19-speaker sound system, heated and ventilated seats, and silver stitching unique to the final model.

According to Stellantis, the 2023 300C will have an MSRP of $55,000. If you've waited the past 17 years to get a new Chrysler 300, now is your chance before it's gone for good.