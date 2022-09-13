2023 Chrysler 300C Gives Sedan A 6.4L HEMI Send-Off
The Chrysler 300 has finally run its course, and the automaker is sending it off to the great drag strip in the sky. The 300 in its current corporeal form has been around since 2005 and shares a platform with its beefier brothers, the Dodge Challenger and Charger. While those two cars have gotten tons of attention from Stellantis in their twilight years and have a litany of special editions, the 300 has always been playing second fiddle. The Challenger evolved into a tire shredding monster with its 700+ horsepower Hellcat versions, while the 300 went through only a few changes over its nearly two-decade lifespan.
Now, Chrysler hopes to dispatch the 2023 300C with a bang. More than a graphics package, the final Chrysler 300C will come equipped with a 6.4L HEMI V8 and huge red Brembo brakes. It's only a shame that Chrysler waited until now to give the 300 some meaningful muscle. The last production run of the 300C is limited to just 2000 units, according to a Stellantis press release.
Last stand of the 300
In the 2010s, Chrysler released the Chrysler 300 SRT-8. That version also featured a 6.4L V8 and looked like it woke up on the wrong side of the bed. Chrysler hopes the last 300C will pay appropriate tribute to not only the SRT-8 but other 300s of the past.
As a nameplate, the 300 has been around for over seven decades and was always emblematic of the best the Chrysler brand had to offer. Stellantis says it hopes the last run will be a fitting tribute.
For specs, the 300C's V8 makes a respectable 485 horsepower, and Chrysler claims it'll run the quarter-mile in 12.4 seconds. It's not commonplace to see a luxury car boast drag racing credentials, but before the roll is called up yonder, why not go all out? On the inside, the 300C is packed to the gills with luxury features like a 19-speaker sound system, heated and ventilated seats, and silver stitching unique to the final model.
According to Stellantis, the 2023 300C will have an MSRP of $55,000. If you've waited the past 17 years to get a new Chrysler 300, now is your chance before it's gone for good.