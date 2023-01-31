2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE Adds A Plug-In Hybrid Option

The midsize Mercedes-Benz GLE SUVs are getting a ton of updates for the 2024 model year, according to a press release from Mercedes. Among the list of upgrades is the addition of the Off-Road Engineering Package, which includes a skid plate and allows for the car to raise itself 1.2 inches through its air suspension. That feature is available on the GLE 580 4MATIC. Off-Road Mode is now available through the Mercedes MBUX infotainment systems that will give the driver all the pitch and roll angles and compass directions they need for off-roading.

The GLE is also getting a host of external updates to refresh the look for the new model year. In addition to the off-road focused updates, the GLE will get Mercedes' new Trailer Router Planner which automatically adjusts the GPS route to be more trailer friendly and will enjoy the benefit of an updated Trailer Maneuvering Assist. Mercedes is also updating the AMG GLE coupe and SUV offerings. Both the GLE 53 and GLE 63 utilize a mild hybrid system like the entire GLE line. The GLE 53 is equipped with an improved turbocharged 30liter inline-six and the GLE 63 enjoys the benefits of a 4-liter biturbo V8.

Most importantly, Mercedes-Benz is adding a new model to the GLE lineup, the GLE 400e 4MATIC – a plug-in hybrid.