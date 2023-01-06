You Can't Argue With Mercedes' EV Charger Epiphany

It's not a stretch to say that public charging for electric vehicles has been an underwhelming part of the transition to EVs so far. Unless you have a Tesla and access to the Supercharger network — and even then, growing demand has seen plenty of Elon Musk's stations with lengthy queues outside — the experience of finding a functional DC fast charger that actually delivers the speeds it promises is perhaps the most disappointing part of EV ownership.

That's a problem when you're trying to convince potential buyers to consider going electric, and even more of an issue when you're promising them a luxury experience. With that in mind, it's almost a surprise that Mercedes-Benz has waited so long to wade in with a self-branded network of its own.

To be fair, the automaker hasn't been averse to investing in chargers. It's a founding partner in the Ionity network, working with BMW, Ford, Volkswagen, and Hyundai on DC fast charging infrastructure in Europe, but its big CES 2023 news was the Mercedes-Benz high-speed charging network. According to Chief Technology Officer Markus Schäfer, the justification for this new investment was clear.