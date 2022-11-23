Tesla Has Installed 40,000 Superchargers Around The World

One of the perks of buying a Tesla (other than never using gasoline) is access to Tesla's Supercharging network. Throughout most of the United States, Tesla drivers are never too far away from a Supercharger, and many gas stations, supermarkets, and businesses have them installed for anyone with a Tesla to use. It's significantly cheaper than gas, according to Tesla, and offers drivers a way to dump electrons into their Tesla at a max charging rate of 250kW. At that rate, it'll take about 15 minutes to get 200 miles of range (via Tesla).

Tesla has always touted the ubiquitous nature of its Supercharging network, and treats the network much like cell phone coverage or rapidly expanding fast food franchises. That's a good thing for Tesla owners, and earlier this year, non-Tesla owners in parts of Europe were able to take part in the fun. Superchargers are all over the globe now and the network just reached an important milestone.