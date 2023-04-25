2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Gets EQ Style, Hybrid Engines, And TikTok On The Superscreen
The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class may not be the automaker's flagship sedan, but it certainly isn't left waiting for new technology. In fact, as seen with previous new models, Mercedes treats its midsize luxury car as something of a test bed for new dashboard gadgetry. In this particular case, that includes a whole host of dashboard cameras, TikTok, and other apps running directly on the new MBUX Superscreen displays, and AI that promises to learn how — and when — you use your car's features.
There'll also be embedded 5G, upgraded driver-assistance tech, and Dolby Atmos audio support like in the recent EQE SUV. In fact, the silhouette of the new E-Class may be the most traditional thing about it, and even that is now taking inspiration from Mercedes' all-electric range. When it arrives in U.S. dealerships by the end of 2023, it'll be "the most intelligent and personal E-Class" so far, the automaker claims. Just how gadget-packed, however, will depend on drivers' tastes for tech and potentially expensive options.
Two engines, but no PHEV
The U.S. will get two engines: The 2024 Mercedes E350 4MATIC will use a 2.0-liter inline-four cylinder mild hybrid, with 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. Using its 48v boost system, the 17 kW electric motor will contribute 20 horsepower and 148 pound-feet of torque for short periods. All-wheel drive is standard, and top speed is 130 mph.
For those who want a bigger engine, the 2024 Mercedes E450 4MATIC switches to a 3.0-liter six-cylinder mild-hybrid — also with all-wheel drive. It packs 375 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, with the electric motor supplying the same 20 horsepower and 148 pound-feet for brief periods, while the top speed remains at 130 mph. Fuel economy for both engines will be confirmed closer to the new E-Class' arrival in dealerships.
Unfortunately, while Mercedes also has diesel and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) versions of the new sedan, they won't be brought to the U.S. That, the automaker says, is because North American customers typically want combustion or to go full-EV, in which case they're much more likely to look to the EQE sedan.
Sleek styling takes EQ inspiration
That jump will, perhaps, be a little easier given the styling update for this generation of E-Class. While it's still a three-box sedan — with a short trunk and long hood — the EQ range has donated a number of styling details. The gloss black panel around the grille and headlamps is probably the most obvious contribution, but the pop-out door handles also help add to style and aerodynamic slipperiness. Mercedes says the 2024 E-Class has a 0.23 coefficient of drag, just like the old model.
It's a handsome sedan, if a little glitzy in places. The illuminated ring around the grille is likely to be a controversial addition — it's an optional feature — while the grille itself is more detailed than before. LED headlamps are standard; Digital Light headlamps are available, with and without projection. At the rear, two-section LED lamp clusters have embedded star designs.
Inside, though, is where the biggest changes take place. There's optional Nappa leather with quilted and perforated diamond patterning, and an array of colors from light through to dark. Open pore Dark Ash wood trim — backlit with the Mercedes pattern — is available, as is the S-Class' piano-lacquer black. Silver blended metal trim is also an option.
All hail the MBUX Superscreen
The dashboard is where the true upgrades are found. Following on from the MBUX Hyperscreen is Mercedes' new MBUX Superscreen, an option in the new E-Class. While the standard dash gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.4-inch landscape central touchscreen running the new MBUX infotainment system, the MBUX Superscreen cars add a third, 12.3-inch touchscreen for the front passenger. The whole thing is then enclosed in a single sheet of laminated glass running from A-pillar to A-pillar, with embedded ambient lighting strips.
The UI gets an update, with smartphone-esque iconography, while the driver display now supports optional 3D gauges. Over on the passenger screen side, a driver-attention camera makes sure that the touchscreen isn't visible should the person behind the wheel look over.
The passenger will be able to adjust the navigation and other settings, or even watch movies using Bluetooth headphones, independent of the media in the rest of the car. Streaming apps for Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Tidal are also available.
In fact, third-party apps are a big part of this new MBUX version. There'll be TikTok, Zoom, Angry Birds, Webex, and the Vivaldi web browser at launch — along with ZYNC media streaming, tapping into the E-Class' embedded 5G radio. Down the line, Mercedes is promising more apps in the Mercedes me connect Store.
TikTok, cameras, and AI galore
While TikTok might seem like a weird addition to a car, it's only the start of the new E-Class' stranger tech additions. The car will use AI, for example, to learn routes or commonly-activated features, and adapt its behaviors accordingly.
If a driver always turns on the heated seats when the temperature drops below a certain point, the E-Class will figure that out and offer it as a custom routine. Or, if the driver always opens their window to scan an entrance pass when they get to work, MBUX can spot that, save the GPS coordinates, and offer to open the window automatically on work days.
An infrared camera for driver recognition and passenger-display-blocking will be standard, mounted on top of the instrument panel. However, Mercedes will offer four more: an infrared stereo driver camera that adjusts exterior mirrors, handles the 3D driver display, and more; infrared gesture cameras which track hand-movements to control MBUX; and a dash camera behind the mirror for augmented reality.
There'll also be a selfie camera, atop the instrument panel, which can be used by apps like Webex and Zoom, as well as saving images to a USB device. At launch, drivers won't be able to shoot TikTok videos using the E-Class' cameras, however.
Mercedes hasn't forgotten its core strengths
Those who don't want to mess with all that tech will be relieved to find that it's mostly optional (though Mercedes says that bigger, and more numerous screens are a perennial favorite among its customers).
Other options include air suspension, as well as rear-axle steering that can tilt the rear wheels by up to 4.5 degrees. At low speeds, that's opposite to the angle of the front wheels, to cut the turning circle by more than 35 inches; at high speeds, the wheels tilt in sync, for smoother lane-changes and greater overall stability.
Then there'll be things like the Burmester 4D surround sound system — with 730 watts and 21 speakers, supporting Dolby Atmos audio — and Active Distance Assist Distronic. That combines adaptive cruise control with lane-keeping, though the Level 3 hands-off Drive Pilot system won't be available. You'll still need to stump up for an S-Class or EQS for that.
Still to be confirmed — though seemingly all but certain — are AMG models, which will crank up the performance on offer, as well as an E-Class wagon. Mercedes is holding off on revealing more about those cars, just as it's playing pricing for the 2024 E-Class close to its chest. Those numbers will be shared later this year, ahead of the new sedan's arrival in U.S. dealerships toward the end of 2023.