2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Gets EQ Style, Hybrid Engines, And TikTok On The Superscreen

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class may not be the automaker's flagship sedan, but it certainly isn't left waiting for new technology. In fact, as seen with previous new models, Mercedes treats its midsize luxury car as something of a test bed for new dashboard gadgetry. In this particular case, that includes a whole host of dashboard cameras, TikTok, and other apps running directly on the new MBUX Superscreen displays, and AI that promises to learn how — and when — you use your car's features.

There'll also be embedded 5G, upgraded driver-assistance tech, and Dolby Atmos audio support like in the recent EQE SUV. In fact, the silhouette of the new E-Class may be the most traditional thing about it, and even that is now taking inspiration from Mercedes' all-electric range. When it arrives in U.S. dealerships by the end of 2023, it'll be "the most intelligent and personal E-Class" so far, the automaker claims. Just how gadget-packed, however, will depend on drivers' tastes for tech and potentially expensive options.