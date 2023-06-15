Mercedes Is Making ChatGPT Your Car's New Co-Pilot: Here's Why

Mercedes is bringing OpenAI's conversation bot ChatGPT to its cars, integrating the AI model with its MBUX in-car infotainment system that offers a voice control facility, too. The company will soon be releasing a software update that will allow AI enthusiasts to join the beta program. Fittingly, a person can just utter the magic line, "Hey Mercedes, I want to join the beta program," and they will be added to the beta-tester queue. The opt-in beta testing program starts June 16 and will cover more than 900,000 Mercedes cars that come equipped with the MBUX infotainment hardware. However, the in-car ChatGPT experiment will be limited to the U.S. market in the early phase, with no official word on overseas expansion plans yet.

The beta testing phase in the U.S. will last three months, and the findings will be used to refine the ChatGPT skill before Mercedes expands the convenience to cars sold in other markets. Mercedes won't be the lone wolf in the segment though. General Motors is reportedly exploring ChatGPT integration for its own family of car brands. Semafor reported in March that in partnership with Microsoft, GM was developing a personal assistant built atop the same models as ChatGPT. And just like Mercedes, GM was also reliant on Microsoft's Azure cloud service to bring the ChatGPT-powered assistant to life. A month later, Fullpath also launched a tool based on OpenAI's GPT-4 model targeted at automotive dealerships.