OpenAI GPT-4 Released: Here's What's New And How You Can Try It

OpenAI has just announced GPT-4, the latest iteration of its deep learning language model that is touted to be smarter and more capable than ChatGPT. The Microsoft-backed company claims that ChatGPT scored in the 10th percentile in the Uniform Bar exam, while GPT managed a staggering 90th. In a biology Olympiad, ChatGPT reached the 31st percentile rank, while GPT-4 raced far ahead to the 99th percentile. One of the early adopters is Microsoft, which says the Bing Chat bot now relies on GPT-4. Notably, OpenAI's announcement doesn't mention anything about the bias problem, which we found was a recurring problem with ChatGPT in performing creative tasks.

However, it looks like with GPT-4, OpenAI focused more on the safety side of things and emphasis on facts than philosophical ramblings that came from simply summarising the web. The company says the chances of GPT-4 responding to disallowed content is 82% lower, while the probability of answering with facts is 40% compared to models based on GPT-3.5. The level of human input that went into training GPT-4 was also higher, ensuring that the responses sound more natural than the machine-generated repetitive tones that are discernible with ChatGPT.