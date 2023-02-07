Microsoft Introduces Bing Chat, A New ChatGPT-Like Tool To Answer Any And Every Question

Microsoft wants to cash in on the generative AI mania now that Google has also jumped into the arena with great vigor and unprecedented urgency. And what better way to move ahead than leveraging its partner OpenAI's ChatGPT to make Bing more useful? At its AI event today, Microsoft announced a whole new chatty experience for its laggard Bing browser that will make web searches truly convenient. At the heart of the improvements is Prometheus, a collection of abilities that leverages the best of ChatGPT's natural language processing chops. However, Microsoft says it is using a next-gen large language model developed by OpenAI that is even more powerful than ChatGPT and has been designed specifically for web search. Microsoft says it aims to deliver "more relevant, timely and targeted results, with improved safety."

Coming to the next-generation capabilities, Microsoft is baking a dedicated chat experience in Bing that is capable of writing emails, penning LinkedIn posts, planning full-fledged travel itineraries, detailing meal plans with specific dietary needs, and more. Users can even ask it to generate music trivia game plans. Microsoft is pushing it as a co-pilot experience for web browsing in Edge. The supercharged Bing chat system lives as a sidebar in Microsoft's Edge browser, and it will do a lot more than what ChatGPT is currently capable of. With Bing chat, Microsoft is taking ChatGPT's skills to the next level by letting an AI engine combine web search activity and present it in an interactive format.