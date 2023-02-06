Microsoft Answers Google Bard With Surprise Event, And ChatGPT May Be On The Docket

Microsoft has announced an event happening on February 7 during which the company will share details about "progress on a few exciting projects." The event, first reported by The Verge, will likely be about ChatGPT-related advances and how they are going to be an integral part of Microsoft products like Bing Search and the Office suite in the near future.

Interestingly, Microsoft's event news reveal comes merely minutes after Google announced Bard, the search giant's own take on ChatGPT. Bard will be rolling out publicly within the coming weeks, even though a small group of testers already have access to the tech starting today. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai classifies Bard as an "experimental conversational AI service" that is based on its Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA) neural language model.

However, it appears that Microsoft isn't too far off from serving ChatGPT's smarts baked inside its own products. Just a few days ago, an early test build of Bing search with ChatGPT functionality was spotted, following Microsoft's announcement that the conversational AI will soon be writing emails for you in Outlook, among other things.