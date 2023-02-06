Google Launches 'Bard' Giving ChatGPT Some AI Competition

Ready or not, the AI revolution is upon us, and with it comes the potential to drastically change the way humans share and acquire information. Only weeks after OpenAI's ChatGPT conversational artificial intelligence chatbot went viral — and Google very publicly reacted by bringing back the company's founders — Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai has announced the arrival of Bard, the company's own conversational AI. The tool is being made available in a very limited way initially, both in terms of its capabilities and who can use it, but we're only weeks away from a wider launch.

ChatGPT is, at the moment, a free service anyone can use to input queries and commands that the conversational AI will then respond to in a strikingly realistic fashion. You can, for example, tell ChatGPT to write you a rap song about Santa, and only seconds later you will have a fully generated piece. You can even get very precise with ChatGPT, asking it to, for example, generate a 500-word short story about a specific character who is experiencing a certain phenomenon, and it will take less than a minute for the AI to produce the written work.

Though such rapid advances in publicly available AI have brought about some very real concerns, there's no stopping the technology. OpenAI has already announced a $20 per month premium subscription for its service, and Microsoft plans to use its investment in the company to bolster its generally lackluster Bing search engine. In light of all of this, it's no surprise that Google mobilized quickly to introduce its own alternative, and its technology will have a tight integration with the company's own Google Search product.