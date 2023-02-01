OpenAI Rolls Out ChatGPT Plus, A $20 Monthly Subscription With Faster Response Times

OpenAI is finally uncovering plans to monetize ChatGPT, its disruptive conversational AI that has kept the internet abuzz since its release. In an official blog post, the Microsoft-backed company introduced ChatGPT Plus, a subscription plan that costs $20 per month and offers a handful of benefits to those who fork out cash for it. Despite the launch of a paid tier, OpenAI promises that the free version isn't going anywhere.

So far, ChatGPT has been available as a free tool for the world to experiment with, even though the company bears the cost for every single query posed to the chatty AI. When Elon Musk asked about the exact figures a few weeks ago, OpenAI chief Sam Altman responded on Twitter that the "average is probably single-digits cents per chat."

Tech evangelists have been singing praise since ChatGPT's debut, and it has been used for everything from making a film to writing a children's book. The company is yet to put a price on its offering, but there are plans of wooing enterprise clients in the immediate future. As per sources speaking to Reuters, OpenAI expects to bring nearly $200 million in revenue this year and to touch the $1 billion figure by 2024.