OpenAI's New Chatbot Explained: What It Is And Why It's Such A Big Deal
OpenAI is developing a new chatbot that's more chatty than robotic in nature, but it's more than just a conversational sounding board. Non-profit artificial intelligence firm OpenAI was founded in 2015 by tech entrepreneur Elon Musk and its current CEO Sam Altman, among others. Since then, the company has been responsible for developing various machine-learning models, including DALL-E, an AI capable of creating user-defined art. However, some of OpenAI's tests don't just challenge machines to think outside the box, they can make them create the box itself ... well, at least digitally. That's pretty much what happened earlier this year when the company taught an AI bot to play "Minecraft" with surprising results. By training AI using thousands of hours worth of "Minecraft" videos, it was able to perform in-game tasks significantly faster than the average human.
That said, its revamped ChatGPT chatbot model hopes to accomplish something similar, albeit with industry-changing implications. Aside from the usual chatbot functions, OpenAI's model can also assist humans by providing comprehensive information about their specific queries, and at the fraction of the time it would take them to do the research themselves. By using Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF), the AI was not only trained to speak in a more natural, conversational tone, but it also refrains from responses that are deemed "harmful and untruthful" (via OpenAI). Before it's ready to fulfill its promising future potential though, the chatbot still has some flaws it needs to iron out first.
AI O U an explanation
Yes, OpenAI's ChatGPT is capable of providing lengthy answers expeditiously and without sounding like a lifeless automaton, too. Whether its responses are accurate, however, is another story. Despite sounding rather convincing, some testers determined that some of the chatbot's responses were actually filled with inaccuracies, according to The Verge. This is one major hurdle preventing it from becoming a viable alternative to search engines. Getting fast yet false information does seem counterintuitive, but the chatbot is also suffering from other limitations as well (via OpenAI). Among these is its tendency of providing overly prolix responses, often resulting in unsightly walls of text.
It's also sensitive to phrasing, refusing to provide proper answers until a query was re-worded in a manner it could properly digest. Just because ChatGPT was trained to assist humans amiably doesn't mean it can't be tricked into sounding mischievous either, with one tester successfully convincing it to provide harmful advice in a roundabout way. While it might still be lacking in its current state, that doesn't discount the chatbot's potential applications in the near future. From acting as customer support or an interactive personal assistant, ChatGPT's swift response time, detailed answers, and simulated people skills will certainly come in handy. Those itching to get a taste of where the service industry's future could be heading toward can reach out to ChatGPT themselves. Let's just hope this AI model doesn't forget its manners; chatbots are prone to dishing out savage insults, after all.