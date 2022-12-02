OpenAI's New Chatbot Explained: What It Is And Why It's Such A Big Deal

OpenAI is developing a new chatbot that's more chatty than robotic in nature, but it's more than just a conversational sounding board. Non-profit artificial intelligence firm OpenAI was founded in 2015 by tech entrepreneur Elon Musk and its current CEO Sam Altman, among others. Since then, the company has been responsible for developing various machine-learning models, including DALL-E, an AI capable of creating user-defined art. However, some of OpenAI's tests don't just challenge machines to think outside the box, they can make them create the box itself ... well, at least digitally. That's pretty much what happened earlier this year when the company taught an AI bot to play "Minecraft" with surprising results. By training AI using thousands of hours worth of "Minecraft" videos, it was able to perform in-game tasks significantly faster than the average human.

That said, its revamped ChatGPT chatbot model hopes to accomplish something similar, albeit with industry-changing implications. Aside from the usual chatbot functions, OpenAI's model can also assist humans by providing comprehensive information about their specific queries, and at the fraction of the time it would take them to do the research themselves. By using Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF), the AI was not only trained to speak in a more natural, conversational tone, but it also refrains from responses that are deemed "harmful and untruthful" (via OpenAI). Before it's ready to fulfill its promising future potential though, the chatbot still has some flaws it needs to iron out first.