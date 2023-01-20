Google Taps Co-Founders Larry Page And Sergey Brin In AI Push To Combat ChatGPT

Google has had to call back two of its founders after a rival's AI project threatened to knock it off its search engine perch. OpenAI was founded several years ago, with Elon Musk being counted amongst the company's early investors. Its projects have been hitting the headlines for a few reasons lately. DALL-E, which can create art based on prompts from users, helped kick up a debate on the validity of AI art and its effect on human artists. The company's latest project, ChatGPT, has seemingly threatened Google's search supremacy in a similar way.

ChatGPT has a large number of functions. It can write you a song, put together basic code, and solve math problems. It can also break down complex topics into easy-to-handle chunks, which may be what is worrying Google at the moment. While search engines are designed to harvest information and nudge you towards ads, many users use them to find answers to questions. In fact, "Google it" has become a synonym for "look it up" in recent years. Its popularity is such that, despite privacy concerns and other issues, it is the most popular search engine in the world.

According to Hubspot, Google accounts for around 80% of the market share when it comes to searches. Its nearest rival is Bing, which is often the butt of search engine jokes, and is only used for around 15% of searches. If ChatGPT can find and relay information a little bit better, then Google's massive market share may take a bit of a dent. So, as you can imagine, the company is pulling out all the stops to stay on top.