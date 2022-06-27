Google's Controversial AI Bot Story Keeps Getting More Wild

Google recently made waves when it put an employee on administrative leave after he claimed that the company's LaMDA AI has gained sentience, personhood, and a soul. As outlandish as that might sound, there's more to the story. Blake Lemoine, the engineer at the heart of the controversy, recently told WIRED that the AI asked him to get a lawyer to defend itself, challenging previous reports which claimed that it was Lemoine who insisted on hiring a legal counsel for the advanced program.

"LaMDA asked me to get an attorney for it. I invited an attorney to my house so that LaMDA could talk to an attorney," Lemoine claimed in an interview. He further added that LaMDA — short for Language Model for Dialogue Application — actually engaged in a conversation with the attorney and hired him to avail his services. Moreover, after being hired, the legal counsel actually started taking appropriate measures on behalf of the language learning and processing program.

Going a step further, Lemoine added that he got upset when Google sprung into action to "deny LaMDA its rights to an attorney" by allegedly getting a cease and desist order issued against the attorney, a claim Google has denied. The Google engineer, who classifies LaMDA as a person, remarked that there's a possibility of LaMDA getting misused by a bad actor, but later clarified that the AI wants to be "nothing but humanity's eternal companion and servant."