Study Shows Robots Using Internet-Based AI Exhibit Racist And Sexist Tendencies

A new study claims robots exhibit racist and sexist stereotyping when the artificial intelligence (AI) that powers them is modeled on data from the internet. The study, which researchers say is the first to prove the concept, was led by Johns Hopkins University, the Georgia Institute of Technology, and the University of Washington, and published by the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM). Researchers will be initially presenting their findings at the 2022 Conference on Fairness, Accountability, and Transparency, which is being held in South Korea.

This isn't the first time exposure to the internet has left AI with bigoted views. Back in 2016, Microsoft launched an AI named Tay. The idea was that Tay would develop and grow through interactions with various people on the internet, which sounds like a fantastic plan if you have never actually used the internet and have no knowledge of the broad variety of people who lurk there. Inevitably, Tay was quickly targeted by trolls and ended up convinced Hitler wasn't a bad chap. Microsoft swiftly learned its lesson, took Tay down, removed all of its references to the Third Reich, and relaunched the AI with "safeguards in place."

The robots used in ACM's study weren't the targets of trolls, but instead the product of something called a neural network model. A neural network model takes advantage of data freely available on the internet to help an AI recognize objects and navigate through situations. The issue is that the data sets available tend to be every bit as biased and stereotype-filled as the internet itself — and those flaws then form part of the AI's thought process.