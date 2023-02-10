Microsoft May Soon Demo Its Prometheus AI In Outlook, PowerPoint, And Word

The rumor mill is buzzing with gossip about Microsoft's further plans for ChatGPT. The Microsoft-backed conversational AI has been all the rage on the internet since it came out, and Microsoft is certainly looking to capitalize on that by integrating the chat bot into many of its products. It started with Bing, but now, rumor has it that Microsoft is planning to integrate ChatGPT (also referred to as "Prometheus Model") into even more of its products.

ChatGPT is a powerful AI that can answer all sorts of questions, and even create content or programming code, which has many people worried for their jobs. However, Microsoft appears to treat it more as a productivity tool than a replacement for the creativity of the human brain.

During its presentation of what the new AI model will do for Bing and Microsoft Edge, the company showed off many features that look like they'll be making our lives easier. This includes the ability to create a full itinerary for a trip and email it to your family, answering complex questions with full responses, or even summarizing financial reports.