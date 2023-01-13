Here's Why OpenAI's ChatGPT Still Has A Long Way To Go

In the past few years, no AI tool has captured mass attention with as much vigor as ChatGPT. OpenAI's program is everywhere on the internet. It's a marvel in terms of how sophisticated and verbose an AI chatbot can be, but just like every chatbot before it, ChatGPT also scrapes data from the internet. That comes with the risk of being wrong, biased, or even toxic. Stack Overflow, for example, banned it citing a "high rate of being incorrect."

The key differentiator here is that the learning model has been trained by human experts on a per-response basis, allowing it to learn as it grows its dataset. Where ChatGPT excels — or to put it more accurately, stuns — is with the flowing nature of conversations. Not only does it answer questions with an impressive level of research and linguistic sensitivity, it apparently has no limitations when it comes to subject matter diversity.

It also does a decent job of avoiding any controversial discourse that can raise eyebrows, putting well-worded disclaimer lines. It also skirts around commenting on current affairs because the training data only dates as far back as 2021. This ability to conjure up words and add them meaningfully to a sentence thread is what allows ChatGPT to serve paragraphs upon paragraphs of relevant information that would otherwise take you anywhere from minutes to hours of research to compile. But the bias is still very much there, especially when it comes to artistic and creative fields.