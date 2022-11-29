Meta Fined $275 Million In Facebook Data Scrape

Meta is ordered to pay a hefty fee after the personal data of an estimated 500 million Facebook users was harvested and posted to a hacking forum, according to a Law360 report. The parent company of Facebook was fined a total of $275 million by the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC), a lead regulation agency for Europe's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The DPC first launched an investigation into the suspected privacy breach in April of last year. According to a report from Business Insider at the time of the breach, loopholes in contact importing tools for Facebook and Instagram, as well as the social media platform's search feature, made user data vulnerable to exposure, including phone numbers, locations, dates of birth, and email addresses. The information, tying back to hundreds of millions of Facebook users, was shared in a hacking forum. Facebook had said at the time that the vulnerability causing the breach was fixed, says BI.