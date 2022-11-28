Leaked User Data For 5.4 Million Twitter Accounts Appears Online

Data from over five million Twitter accounts have been leaked online, and even more, may have been shared privately. The data was stolen earlier this year, and at the time two parties were said to have bought the data with the intention of releasing it on the internet. So far data relating to 5.4 million accounts have been released. While this is a small fraction of the estimated 330 million active accounts on the platform, it could still represent serious risks for the users involved and there are allegedly other leaks to come which will compromise a larger section of the user base.

Twitter confirmed the leaks were authentic shortly after news of the hack broke over the summer. While user data is involved, Twitter said no passwords were compromised during the hack. The data has since been released on a hacking forum, where it can be freely downloaded and searched through.

Elon Musk has faced plenty of criticism for his actions since taking over at Twitter, and those actions have led to a number of high-profile issues, but the breach itself took place long before the billionaire bought the platform. Twitter's new owner has yet to comment on the leak, its ramifications, or how he intends to prevent similar occurrences in the future.