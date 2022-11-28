WhatsApp Is Now Letting All iOS And Android Users Message Themselves
Message Yourself, a new WhatsApp feature that allows you to send messages to yourself, will be available for all users in the coming weeks. The Meta-owned online message platform has confirmed the feature with TechCrunch, stating that it will reach all iPhone and Android users. In October, WhatsApp updates and features tracker WABetaInfo reported that the platform is working on a feature that makes it easier for users to address messages to themselves. However, back then, Meta was testing the feature with a limited number of beta testers via WhatsApp beta for Android v2.22.24.2.
Users should expect WhatsApp to drop an update soon, on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Usually, when a feature is rolled out to users worldwide, it takes a few days before everyone can utilize it. Using the Message Yourself feature, you can maintain a digital diary on WhatsApp to keep some information handy along with recent conversations, such as a to-do list, a shopping list, reminders, and more. You can even write personal notes to yourself and mark them to refer to in the future. For many users, the Message Yourself feature could replace their notes application.
A similar feature already exists on rival messaging platforms. For instance, Signal has the Note to Self feature, allowing users to create personal notes. Elsewhere, Telegram offers a Saved Messages feature that allows users to bookmark messages for future access.
How does the Message Yourself feature work
When the feature is available, you will notice your name at the top of the contact list, which appears while creating a new chat, group, or community. Once you tap on your name, WhatsApp will redirect you to the screen where you can chat with yourself. In the chat, you can send text messages, documents, voice notes, links, GIFs, and more. Additionally, you can pin the self-chat at the top of your inbox to avoid searching at the last minute. You will also get notifications about the messages you send to yourself. All-in-all, the new feature will make life easier for users, especially for those who list their daily schedule and other important things to remember in WhatsApp chats.
Previously, WhatsApp users used several workarounds to create a chat where they could send messages to themselves. First, the 'click to chat' feature allows users to begin a conversation with someone without saving their contact details on their phone. Another way to send messages and media files to yourself is to create a group with your friends and remove everyone. Removing everyone doesn't delete the group but leaves you with a WhatsApp chat where you are the sole member sending and receiving the messages. Several people use it to transfer files between a phone and a computer. However, with the Message Yourself feature, you won't need to go through all the hassle of creating a wa.me link or adding and removing people to a group.