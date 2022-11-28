WhatsApp Is Now Letting All iOS And Android Users Message Themselves

Message Yourself, a new WhatsApp feature that allows you to send messages to yourself, will be available for all users in the coming weeks. The Meta-owned online message platform has confirmed the feature with TechCrunch, stating that it will reach all iPhone and Android users. In October, WhatsApp updates and features tracker WABetaInfo reported that the platform is working on a feature that makes it easier for users to address messages to themselves. However, back then, Meta was testing the feature with a limited number of beta testers via WhatsApp beta for Android v2.22.24.2.

Users should expect WhatsApp to drop an update soon, on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Usually, when a feature is rolled out to users worldwide, it takes a few days before everyone can utilize it. Using the Message Yourself feature, you can maintain a digital diary on WhatsApp to keep some information handy along with recent conversations, such as a to-do list, a shopping list, reminders, and more. You can even write personal notes to yourself and mark them to refer to in the future. For many users, the Message Yourself feature could replace their notes application.

A similar feature already exists on rival messaging platforms. For instance, Signal has the Note to Self feature, allowing users to create personal notes. Elsewhere, Telegram offers a Saved Messages feature that allows users to bookmark messages for future access.