These Jobs Are At Risk Of Being Replaced By Chatbots Such As ChatGPT

Chatbots are not a new phenomenon in the world of AI and customer service. People have been interacting with virtual response engines while seeking answers about their bookings, purchases, and more for many years. One thing that has changed recently though is the emergence of highly skilled AI language models that can autonomously produce text, images, and code. Specifically, these new tools have become increasingly adept at delivering technically proficient outputs. Exploring a free trial of ChatGPT for this article (and only in this single instance), I asked the AI "How can you help me?" Magnificently, it responded in a matter of seconds: "I can assist you in several ways such as answering questions, providing information on a wide range of topics, generating text, assisting with decision-making, and much more" (via OpenAI). This answer perhaps sounds a bit generic, but to be fair to the system, so was the question.

The Guardian notes that ChatGPT can be leveraged to answer "the biggest and smallest questions in life." Quite a tall order, indeed! While the program has made its way into the world of college essay writing, perhaps the scariest application of ChatGPT and other AI toolboxes that perform text-generating functions is the redundancy that some career professionals may be faced with in the coming months and years. ChatGPT can produce snippets of text at the moment and isn't connected to the internet. But it's only a matter of time before these AI solutions may phase some human workers out of their livelihoods or fundamentally alter their roles.