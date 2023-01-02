Homework AI Bot Could Cause Big Problems For Schools

As 2022 came to a close, artificial intelligence research took an enormous step forward. New AI chatbots were released in the final months of the year, capable of creating interesting and non-plagiarized content with a high level of efficiency and accuracy.

AI systems have been in development for many years and The Guardian notes that AI language generator programs have been used in the past to develop content for its own site (as a sort of test of AI capacity and to drive conversation about its implications). These applications of AI systems carry significant implications for the future, to be sure, and one of those areas lies in the world of education.

AI writing programs are built from data mining and data analysis processes — essentially, these features run as supercharged versions of the mental operations that drive our daily existence. A student reads information and synthesizes what they've learned to create an essay. A computer, when properly trained, can do this same thing at lightning speed.

This means that students have a new and immensely powerful tool at their fingertips — one that teachers are having a difficult time even identifying, making rooting out this issue a nearly impossible task. It isn't just academia having to confront this issue, either.