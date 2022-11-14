Students Are Using AI To Write School Essays For Them

AI has become an important resource in the computing community and for researchers more broadly. AI software allows research teams to develop computer models for all kinds of different analysis requirements (via Cal. Tech). These tools speed along the process of understanding the natural world around us and predicting all kinds of different outcomes across virtually all aspects of human life (including tactile outputs). But recently, students have begun to employ AI tools to write essays for them.

This approach cuts down the time it takes a student to write an essay by an enormous margin. By some accounts, all it takes to accomplish an essay is a few key prompts. A student might input some basic statements about the topic or a few keywords and the AI does the rest, according to The Information.

This has transformed the way many students see and tackle their schoolwork. In one sense, the prevalence of AI has improved the experience of many students. This takes the pressure off a student who hasn't had much success in the past with writing assignments and allows them to focus their attention on other components of their education in order to boost their overall performance. However, there are some ethical concerns that come about as a result of AI usage in the classroom, as one might expect.