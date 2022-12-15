What Is Data Mining?

Data mining is a buzz term that many people have heard in recent months or years. However, this tool for understanding the world that we live in remains underappreciated and generally misunderstood by many people in the general public. Simply put, data mining is the process of using algorithms and other digital analysis techniques to analyze enormous volumes of data (via IBM). With this massive data set, researchers are able to consider patterns that may arise naturally or by design.

In the world of business, data mining has become a critical resource in understanding customer behavior and consumer sentiment, predictive maintenance on key infrastructure and equipment, and even a tool for understanding marketing and other internal best practices.

Data mining also plays a role in institutional investing and sits centrally in the underlying processes of social media connectivity. In truth, data mining is something that everyone should familiarize themselves with because it affects the daily lives and overall happenings that we all experience individually and collectively.

Data mining is both fascinating and sometimes startlingly troubling (data mining bots played a central role in illicit data-gathering efforts on Linkedin in 2013, for instance). Continue reading to learn more about this technologically advanced process of understanding the core cogs in the world that we inhabit.