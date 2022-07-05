The Debate About AI Just Got A Lot More Complicated

In June 2022, Stanford's Digital Economy Lab director Erik Brynjolfsson said in a statement to CNBC that a genuinely sentient artificial intelligence (AI) could be 50 years away. The discussion was prompted by a Google engineer who claimed the AI chatbot LaMDA had achieved sentience, a possibility that Brynjolfsson was quick to shut down. "Sometime in the next 50 years [is more likely] ... Having an AI pretend to be sentient is going to happen way before an AI is actually sentient," said Brynjolfsson.

According to the senior fellow under the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI, there are a lot of things that need to happen for artificial intelligence to become sentient. However, it's unsurprising that many people could be tricked into believing that machines have reached this stage prematurely. "Humans are very susceptible to anthropomorphizing things," Brynjolfsson explained. "If you paint a smiley face on a rock, a lot of people will have this feeling in their heart that [that] rock is kind of happy."

Despite this, the debate about the future of AI is more complicated than ever, with many of the world's leaders on opposite sides of the fence. But, before we can judge where we stand on the possibility of sentient AI, it's essential to know what artificial intelligence is and explore what it means to be sentient.