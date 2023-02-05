5 ChatGPT Alternatives That Aren't Being Talked About Enough

ChatGPT has been making headlines recently. Now, the concept of plagiarism has been torn up by the newest update to the artificial intelligence system. Wired reports that the AI writing system is throwing university level essay writing and grading into chaos for institutions. Today's GPT 3.5 variety can generate lengthy pieces of novel text based on simple prompts; it can even develop responses to one-word inputs.

For some college students, this has been a godsend. Business Insider notes that chatbots have the ability to make collegiate education fairer for non-native English speakers. Others have started to use these tools as a means to generate a starting point for essays or overarching workflow of ideas that will translate into their own writing as their research progresses. The Atlantic reports that one professor even assigned his class an essay to be written using the program.

In truth, while some consider the sudden burst of prominence that these AI systems are enjoying to be a threat to education, the utility will simply act as a transformation. For many, ChatGPT and other systems will mean the reduction of busywork, while for others it will open up new possibilities that were closed off simply due to a lack of financial, geographic, or linguistic resources.

Still, while ChatGPT is the talk of the town today, a wealth of market players makes for a better overall product and technology. There are many other systems out there that are worth exploring.