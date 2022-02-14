Scientists Just Gave An Ominous Warning About Artificial Intelligence

Research lab OpenAI's top scientist has made a controversial claim, one that could upend the artificial intelligence (AI) market and already has other scientists up in arms, according to Futurism. Ilya Sutskever has claimed the largest neural networks may already be developing consciousness.

OpenAI was founded in December 2015. Elon Musk, along with Sutskever, was one of the original founders and participated in the company's early days out of his concern for the potential threat AI poses to humanity. According to Analytics Insight, Musk has warned that "we need to be super careful with AI as they are potentially more dangerous than nukes."

One of the founding goals of OpenAI was to develop artificial intelligence in a responsible manner, with the appropriate controls in place to ensure the technology doesn't get out of hand and become a threat. Since its founding, the organization has become one of the leaders in the industry, making Sutskever's statement all the more worrisome.