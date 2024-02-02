2024 Rivian R1T Dual-Motor Review: Better Range, Better Value

It's a familiar EV strategy: first, you wow them, then you reel them in. Rivian certainly didn't originate that approach — Tesla only offered the high-end Model S and X for many years before the more affordable Model 3 arrived — but its R1T electric pickup beat rival trucks to market and with a comprehensive spec list befitting a fledgling automaker hoping to make a splash.

The original R1T didn't just have an early arrival in its favor: its four electric motors and wild quantities of torque made it as much an off-road beast as it was an asphalt-chewing speed machine. The downside — or, at least, the biggest downside — was the cost, with even a base-spec R1T quad-motor currently starting at $87,000. Now, Rivian has a more affordable dual-motor version of the R1T (and the R1S SUV) to address that.

Affordability runs on a sliding scale, of course: priced from $73,000 (plus destination), the R1T dual-motor is still comfortably in the luxury car segment. Then again, so is most of its electric truck competition.

Despite early promises, a Cybertruck will set you back at least $76k if you want one this year; consumer versions of Ford's F-150 Lightning officially start at $55k, but good luck finding one within $10k+ of that. Chevrolet's upcoming Silverado EV will start at $75k, and the behemoth GMC Hummer EV currently kicks off north of $96k. The pickup truck may have come to symbolize American mobility, but you'll still need to be fairly upwardly mobile if you want one that runs on batteries, not gas.