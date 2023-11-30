Tesla's Cybertruck Is Way More Expensive Than Elon Musk First Promised

Elon Musk didn't mention pricing at today's Cybertruck Delivery Event, preferring instead to rehash the performance numbers, talk up the "bulletproof" stainless-steel bodywork, and then pose for photos with the first owners. That could be to avoid directly comparing the numbers he cited four years ago, where the Cybertruck Single Motor RWD was apparently to start at $39,900.

Tesla/Screenshot SlashGear

According to the product page launched on the heels of today's event, that truck will actually be priced from an estimated $60,990 (before any incentives, rebates, or other savings). That's more than a $21,000 delta, though the estimated 250-mile range and 6.5 second 0-60 mph time have remained the same. You'll need to keep showing your patience, however, as this most affordable Cybertruck version isn't due until sometime in 2025.

As for the all-wheel drive Cybertruck Dual Motor, that'll be $79,990 when it arrives in 2024, Tesla says. That's more than $30,000 more than the price for the AWD model announced in 2019. Range and performance have improved, mind: Tesla now claims an estimated 340 miles of driving on a full charge and a 4.1 second 0-60 mph time. Four years ago, the automaker was saying "300+ miles" and 4.5 seconds, respectively.