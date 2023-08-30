Rivian R1 Dual-Motor First Drive: Cheaper R1S And R1T Are Only The Start

Rivian set out to impress at the flagship end of the market with its first R1T and R1S electric vehicles: now, it has to build versions that the rest of us can afford. The new R1 Dual-Motor series isn't quite the bargain which will crack the EV mass market wide open, but with pricing from $73,000 — versus $87,000 and up for the R1 Quad-Motor — it's definitely more attainable. Question is, though, has Rivian sacrificed some of its trucks' charm to hit that new price?

Out at Rivian's facility in Normal, IL., where the automaker invited SlashGear to test out the new Dual-Motor configuration back-to-back with the original Quad-Motor versions, it's a stark reminder that this is no longer some hopeful upstart in the EV world. The former Mitsubishi factory is unrecognizable, not to mention freshly expanded in order to accommodate production of the new Enduro drivetrain which is key to trimming R1 pricing (and to launching the upcoming Rivian R2 series).

Rivian

Towering over Rivian's test track is a brand new 2.8 megawatt wind turbine, a conspicuous symbol of the automaker's green ambitions. In just a short while, that'll work with the plant's solar farm to give each new EV its first charge after it leaves the production line. What that charge is powering, though, is the even bigger news.