2024 Blazer EV Gives Chevrolet An Affordable Electric SUV
The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV welcomes the longtime lineup into the electric revolution, coming with competitive pricing and a sporty trim that's considered the first of its kind. Despite the lineup's long history dating all the way back to the late '60s, its most recent iteration bears little resemblance to its predecessors. That's because the 2024 Blazer EV is equipped with more tech than ever, including the biggest infotainment touchscreen the lineup has ever seen. According to its press release, the Blazer EV is offered in several distinct trims, namely 1LT, 2LT, RS, and SS.
While the first three trims might seem familiar given they were already offered in last-generation models, the SS trim is quite historical: it's the first time an EV will carry Chevy's renowned Super Sport badge. It's not just for show either, as the Blazer EV's design and performance are said to take cues from the likes of iconic Chevy sports cars such as the Camaro and Corvette. In fact, the Blazer EV SS is capable of producing up to 557 horsepower, and can go from 0-60 mph in just under four seconds with the help of what Chevrolet calls its "WOW (Wide Open Watts) mode."
2024 Chevy Blazer EV features boasts some bleeding-edge tech
Aside from the standard massive 17.7-inch infotainment touchscreens, all trims also share the same 11-inch digital gauge cluster and high-speed DC fast-charging that gives almost 80 miles from a short 10-minute charge, as explained in the video above. Unlike its predecessor's push-to-start function, the Blazer EV utilizes its key fob to initiate a hands-free start-up instead, which only requires drivers to simply step on the brake pedals to begin driving. Other Blazer EV features include Chevrolet's Super Cruise hands-free driver assist service, a self-opening trunk that triggers when its key fob is in proximity, and one-pedal driving that lets drivers stop and go using just the accelerator pedal.
Even the electric SUV's headlights dynamically change during charging to signify its battery's state. Owners of older-gen models will also see the return of Chevy's Safety Assist suite, which will now include updated features like Advanced Park Assist and Reverse Automatic Braking. Surprisingly enough, the Blazer EV with the biggest battery capacity won't be for civilians, but rather, it's made specifically for police officers. Dubbed the Blazer EV Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV), this variant utilizes the Blazer EV SS Brembo brakes along with a spacious custom interior for storing specialized equipment, as well as dual-motor and Rear-Wheel Drive options.
How much will the 2024 Blazer EV cost?
As for pricing, the base Blazer EV 1LT starts at about $44,995, while the 2LT retails for around $47,595. Compared to similar updated models, it's certainly a lot more affordable than a Tesla Model X, Model Y, and even the upcoming 2024 Hummer EV's cheapest package. Now, Chevy's new electric Blazer does get a bit pricier when it comes to more premium trims, with the RS starting at $51,995 while the sporty SS goes even higher at $65,995. However, the 2024 Blazer EV, even at its highest trim level, still costs less than competing electric SUVs like Rivian's R1S.
Although the electric Blazers share various technical components, don't expect them to have the same range; the 1LT, 2LT, and SS come with estimated ranges of around 247, 293, and 290 miles, respectively, with the RS covering the most distance at 320 miles. Likewise, the same goes for the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer release date, as the 2LT and RS are the first to be available starting the summer of 2023, followed by the SS later that year, while the entry-level 1LT and PPV variants are the last to drop sometime in 2024.