2024 Blazer EV Gives Chevrolet An Affordable Electric SUV

The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV welcomes the longtime lineup into the electric revolution, coming with competitive pricing and a sporty trim that's considered the first of its kind. Despite the lineup's long history dating all the way back to the late '60s, its most recent iteration bears little resemblance to its predecessors. That's because the 2024 Blazer EV is equipped with more tech than ever, including the biggest infotainment touchscreen the lineup has ever seen. According to its press release, the Blazer EV is offered in several distinct trims, namely 1LT, 2LT, RS, and SS.

While the first three trims might seem familiar given they were already offered in last-generation models, the SS trim is quite historical: it's the first time an EV will carry Chevy's renowned Super Sport badge. It's not just for show either, as the Blazer EV's design and performance are said to take cues from the likes of iconic Chevy sports cars such as the Camaro and Corvette. In fact, the Blazer EV SS is capable of producing up to 557 horsepower, and can go from 0-60 mph in just under four seconds with the help of what Chevrolet calls its "WOW (Wide Open Watts) mode."