Here's When The 2024 Chevy Blazer EV Will Be Revealed
The Chevy Blazer, which was first introduced in 1969 and made a come back in 2019 after having been discontinued, is getting an EV version. There has been chatter about this more environmentally friendly trim of the iconic SUV for some time now, but there is finally a date for the actual unveiling of this new offering from Chevrolet, and it's not too far away. If you're waiting for more information about the Blazer EV, you can expect to not only see what it looks like but also pre-order one beginning next month. Pictured above is a pre-production Blazer EV model, though Chevy says that the design may change by the time the car is released.
According to Chevy, the all-new Blazer EV will be offered in a "performance-boosting SS trim." Though there isn't much known about this upcoming version of the Blazer, people have pretty high hopes as this new model will fully bring this classic SUV into the 21st century in ways the recently rebooted version did not, at least if done right. The 2024 Blazer EV will be available in the spring of 2023.
When will Chevy unveil the Blazer EV?
The Chevy Blazer is an SUV with a rather complicated history. It was built upon the chassis of the iconic C/K lineup of Chevy trucks from back in the day, but the vehicle went through a series of name changes before the world finally got a new Blazer in 2019 (via H&H Classics). For one, it was called the K5 Blazer from its debut up until 1992. Then in 1995, the Blazer was replaced by the Chevy Tahoe. From there, we got the most recent version, which is categorized as a crossover SUV. This is perfect for the times because crossovers tend to do well on the market, and the newer versions of the Blazer are no exception (via GM Authority).
The 2022 Chevy Blazer marks quite the difference from what the SUV started as decades ago. Not only is it sportier than ever, but it also has a new look that has us excited to see what Chevy has in store for its successor. Chevy will reveal the new 2024 Blazer EV on July 18 at 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET, so mark those calendars.