Here's When The 2024 Chevy Blazer EV Will Be Revealed

The Chevy Blazer, which was first introduced in 1969 and made a come back in 2019 after having been discontinued, is getting an EV version. There has been chatter about this more environmentally friendly trim of the iconic SUV for some time now, but there is finally a date for the actual unveiling of this new offering from Chevrolet, and it's not too far away. If you're waiting for more information about the Blazer EV, you can expect to not only see what it looks like but also pre-order one beginning next month. Pictured above is a pre-production Blazer EV model, though Chevy says that the design may change by the time the car is released.

According to Chevy, the all-new Blazer EV will be offered in a "performance-boosting SS trim." Though there isn't much known about this upcoming version of the Blazer, people have pretty high hopes as this new model will fully bring this classic SUV into the 21st century in ways the recently rebooted version did not, at least if done right. The 2024 Blazer EV will be available in the spring of 2023.