The Coolest Features On Rivian's Amazon Delivery Van

On the outside, Rivian's eco-conscious Prime delivery van might seem like a typical Amazon transit vehicle you'd see on the road. However, there's a lot more going on with it aside from promoting an environmentally friendly movement. Prior to its conception, Amazon's past delivery fleet mostly consisted of gas-fueled models such as the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, Ram ProMaster, and Ford Transit (via MotorBiscuit). While these vehicles were certainly competent enough to get the job done, they don't exactly make things easier for Amazon's Climate Pledge, which aims to accomplish net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

In 2020, Amazon partnered with the electric vehicle start-up Rivian, ordering 100,000 custom delivery vans. By 2021, these all-electric vans were deployed onto the streets of Los Angeles to carry out some preliminary deliveries. Sure, Rivian's Amazon Delivery Van does share some characteristics that are reminiscent of the company's older fleet, particularly its frame and color scheme. But that's pretty much where the similarities end — everything else about the bespoke delivery van it is unlike anything Amazon previously used.