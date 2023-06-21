Rivian R2: Everything We Know So Far

American EV startup Rivian is ramping up production of its R1T electric truck and R1S electric SUV, but it has a new, smaller, and more affordable EV in the pipeline: the R2. In a letter to its shareholders published in mid-2022, Rivian said it invested $17 billion cash to launch its all-new R2 EV platform by 2025.

In a recent Deutsche Bank global auto industry conference, Rivian CFO Claire McDonough added the cash infusion would allow the automaker to produce the first 200,000 units of the R2 in its Georgia manufacturing facility. Furthermore, the R2 platform will spawn smaller, more affordable iterations of Rivian's existing R1T and R1S, which were previously scheduled for a 2025 release date — if not for chip shortages and delays in building the company's brand-spanking new Georgia plant.

The incoming Rivian R2 platform will compete directly with electric bigwigs like the Genesis GV60, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Kia EV6, and Tesla Model Y. Rivian has yet to unveil prototypes or teaser images of the incoming R2T and R2S. Still, the prospect of a more attainable Rivian EV is something that EV fans and prospective buyers have been waiting for.