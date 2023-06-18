Why Rivian Got Rid Of One Of Its Coolest Features

American EV startup Rivian has two of the coolest new EVs on the market — the R1T pickup truck, and the R1S SUV. Both vehicles push the design, engineering, and performance boundaries in the electric car era, while giving buyers more range per charge. In addition, Rivian EVs have innovative features like a large frunk, and a unique gear tunnel for storing longer items like skis or golf clubs. When Rivian teased the R1T in 2019, it also introduced the "Tank Turn" feature that made EV buyers scream in anticipation.

Rivian's "Tank Turn" is a forward-thinking feature like GM's "Crab Walk" function. However, in the Rivian, the EV could spin in place like a tank on the battlefield. The apparent benefits are easier maneuverability in the wilderness, and saying goodbye to pesky three-point turns. Using its quad electric motors (one for each wheel), the R1T spins the wheels on one side forward and backward on the other side to spin on its axis.

However, Rivian quietly got rid of the "Tank Turn" in the quad-motor RT1, and it won't return soon — despite being one of the most desirable and unique capabilities we've seen from a modern EV.