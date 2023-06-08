Rivian's Dual-Motor R1S And R1T Get Their Official EV Range Confirmed
The Rivian R1S and its pickup truck brother, the R1T, are some of the more premium electric vehicle (EV) options on the market today. The "least expensive" Rivian you can buy is an R1T with a standard-range battery, costing $73,000. Not exactly Chevy Bolt or Volvo EX30 territory. The SUV R1S clocks in at $78,000 for a standard battery pack with a listed estimated range of 260 miles.
Drive up to 352 miles on a single charge – the EPA range estimates for our new Dual-Motor R1T and R1S with Large pack are now official. Choose Performance Dual-Motor and you can also reach 0-60 mph in as quick as 3.5 seconds. Go far and have fun! pic.twitter.com/0XyZXiVQp7
— Rivian (@Rivian) June 8, 2023
However, with the brand's "Large" and "Max" pack batteries, you get a fair amount of range. Today, the brand announced via Twitter that the EPA has released its official range estimate for dual-motor variants of the R1S and R1T with large battery packs. The range now stands at an estimated 352 miles before you're all out of juice. It's worth noting that the large battery pack option adds $6,000 to the MSRP of both vehicles' base prices.
More range than most
Previously, the estimated range sat at exactly 350 miles for the R1T and 340 miles for the R1S, and Rivian's website still displays those range numbers. 352 miles of range isn't anything to sneeze at, even if the price is high, but how does that compare to other EVs on the market? According to Ford, the F-150 Lightning has a targeted range of 320 miles on an extended-range battery. The SUV and truck versions of the gargantuan GMC Hummer EV have an EPA-estimated range of 314 miles of stomping around.
Tesla's luxo-SUV, the Model X, comes close with an estimated range of 348 miles on the dual-motor variant, and the Tesla Model S knocks it out of the park with its estimated range of 405 miles. Tesla may have it beat with its Model S sedan, but when it comes to trucks and SUVs, Rivian is towards the front of the pack, at least regarding range.