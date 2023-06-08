Rivian's Dual-Motor R1S And R1T Get Their Official EV Range Confirmed

Previously, the estimated range sat at exactly 350 miles for the R1T and 340 miles for the R1S, and Rivian's website still displays those range numbers. 352 miles of range isn't anything to sneeze at, even if the price is high, but how does that compare to other EVs on the market? According to Ford, the F-150 Lightning has a targeted range of 320 miles on an extended-range battery. The SUV and truck versions of the gargantuan GMC Hummer EV have an EPA-estimated range of 314 miles of stomping around.

Tesla's luxo-SUV, the Model X, comes close with an estimated range of 348 miles on the dual-motor variant, and the Tesla Model S knocks it out of the park with its estimated range of 405 miles. Tesla may have it beat with its Model S sedan, but when it comes to trucks and SUVs, Rivian is towards the front of the pack, at least regarding range.