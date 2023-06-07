2025 Volvo EX30 Official: 275 Mile EV SUV From Under $35,000

Volvo's smallest SUV might be its most important so far, with the 2025 EX30 bringing the Swedish automaker's electrification to a far more attainable price point. Starting at under $35,000 in the U.S., the EX30 takes the styling of the larger EX90 luxury electric SUV and distills it into a practical five-seater that Volvo hopes will bring new drivers to the brand.

For that to work, though, Volvo has to get the essentials right. For EVs, as we've seen many times before, that means range and charging speeds. The EX30 Single Motor Extended Range will offer an estimated 275 miles of driving on a charge, Volvo says. It'll support up to 153 kW DC fast charging, which means its 69 kWh battery (64 kWh usable) will go from 10-80% in less than 27 minutes.

Volvo

For those who want power, meanwhile, there'll also be a 2025 EX30 Twin Motor Performance version of the crossover. That will have two electric motors for all-wheel drive, and Volvo is estimating 265 miles of range on a full charge. That's a fair degree more than the 226 miles a dual-motor C40 Recharge is currently rated for.