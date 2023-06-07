2025 Volvo EX30 Official: 275 Mile EV SUV From Under $35,000
Volvo's smallest SUV might be its most important so far, with the 2025 EX30 bringing the Swedish automaker's electrification to a far more attainable price point. Starting at under $35,000 in the U.S., the EX30 takes the styling of the larger EX90 luxury electric SUV and distills it into a practical five-seater that Volvo hopes will bring new drivers to the brand.
For that to work, though, Volvo has to get the essentials right. For EVs, as we've seen many times before, that means range and charging speeds. The EX30 Single Motor Extended Range will offer an estimated 275 miles of driving on a charge, Volvo says. It'll support up to 153 kW DC fast charging, which means its 69 kWh battery (64 kWh usable) will go from 10-80% in less than 27 minutes.
For those who want power, meanwhile, there'll also be a 2025 EX30 Twin Motor Performance version of the crossover. That will have two electric motors for all-wheel drive, and Volvo is estimating 265 miles of range on a full charge. That's a fair degree more than the 226 miles a dual-motor C40 Recharge is currently rated for.
Single and dual-motor, and a Cross Country to come
Both versions have the same design. The EX30 has a compact footprint — it's under 14 feet in length — but borrows some of the styling we've already been charmed by on the EX90. That includes short overhangs front and rear, the new digital version of Volvo's Thor's Hammer headlamps, and a distinctive "floating" roof similar to the XC40 Recharge.
It'll be offered in brighter colors than many automakers prefer, too. Volvo says five finishes will be at launch, including Cloud Blue and Moss Yellow. It's unmistakably a Volvo, yes, but clearly embraces a new electrification aesthetic as well, with minimal grilles and vents.
Volvo will also have an EX30 Cross Country, picking up the popular adventure-ready badge from some of its existing models. It will add ground clearance to the EX30's standard 6.5 inches and have 19-inch black wheels as standard, though 18-inch wheels with bespoke tires will be an option. Special skid plates on the front, rear, and side; black inset panels on the front bumper and trunk lid; and Cross Country branding will help single the special variant out.
A nimble electric crossover
The EX30 Single Motor Extended Range will have a single motor, providing 268 horsepower and 253 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels. Volvo says it'll do 0-60 mph in 5.1 seconds.
For speed fans, though, the EX30 Twin Motor Performance will probably be the port of call. It adds a 154 horsepower motor to the front wheels for a system total of 422 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque. In the process, it cuts the 0-60 mph time to 3.4 seconds. That makes it a tenth of a second faster than Tesla's Model Y Performance, though the Tesla does have more range than Volvo expects from its EV.
Volvo is promising car-like driving dynamics from its SUV. Though curb weight ranges from 3,858 – 4,140 pounds, depending on whether you go for an EX30 RWD or AWD, the battery's low positioning means the vehicle's center of gravity is low. That and the weight distribution should add up to a nimble EV in urban conditions, Volvo says.
Tech and non-traditional luxury
Inside, meanwhile, is where the EX30 might most distinguish itself. The dashboard, seats, and other trim use various eco-friendly materials, pulling from a palette of non-traditional fabrics, woods, and plastics that still say luxury without aping leather and metal. That includes sustainable wool and recycled plastic options.
The dashboard features a single touchscreen in the center, which puts driver information like speed and range at the top, a persistent climate control bar at the bottom, and contextual and app interfaces in the middle. Based on Android Auto, the infotainment system supports Google Assistant for voice control, Google Maps for navigation, and the Google Play store for apps. There'll also be Apple CarPlay support, five ambient lighting schemes, and OTA update support, plus the Volvo app for remotely locating and locking/unlocking the EX30 and checking its state of charge.
The rest of the cabin includes a variety of cubbies, some in different places than where you might expect. The glovebox, for instance, has been positioned centrally so that it's accessible for both the driver and front passenger (and doesn't open into the footwell). A large storage unit between the front seats has various drawers and bins, which slide and adjust depending on whether you want to store drinks, a phone, a purse, or other accessories.
As safe as you'd expect from a Volvo
Unsurprisingly for a Volvo, safety and convenience technology have been a priority, too. The 2025 EX30 will have a new Park Pilot Assist feature, for example, which can spot and navigate the EV into parallel, curved, perpendicular, and diagonal fishbone-style spaces. A safety feature that spots approaching cyclists, scooters, and runners and alerts passengers before they open the EX30's doors will be standard.
Digital keys will be supported on compatible phones; later, Volvo says, an over-the-air update will add UWB-based digital keys. Individual driver profiles — which will include things like settings preferences, app and UI configuration, and other adjustments — will be linked to digital keys and automatically restored when the driver approaches.
In the U.S., reservations for the 2025 EX30 open today. It'll be priced from $34,950 for the single-motor configuration; Volvo hasn't confirmed dual-motor pricing yet. Customer deliveries should begin in early 2024, with the order books for the EX30 Cross Country opening closer to production for that variant beginning later in 2024.