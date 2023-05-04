2024 Volvo C40 & XC40 Recharge RWD First Drive: Better Off Single

Volvo now offers single-motor versions of its cute little C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge electric crossovers, adding what's another option for those who like their EVs swift and Scandinavian. And, after driving both around the carmaker's hometown of Gothenburg, Sweden, I'm here to tell you that while two motors have their charms, this less-powerful setup is definitely the way to go.

As before, the XC40 Recharge looks like a compact crossover we're all familiar with at this stage. Launched in late 2021, the C40 Recharge is about the same, right up until you reach the rear doors. Then, Volvo's design follows the four-door-coupe approach that has been increasingly popular, with a dramatic sweep down into a redesigned trunk. You sacrifice some practicality along the way, of course.

What the single-motor Volvos lose in outright power and acceleration compared to their dual-motor variants, they more than make up for with improved on-road manners and –- crucially –- longer driving range and faster charging speeds. These single-motor models will likely be less expensive than the all-wheel-drive versions, as well. Talk about a win-win.