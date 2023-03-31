This New EV Tax Rule Could Cost Some Buyers Thousands In Credits

EV tax credits are about to get more complicated in the United States, and until April 18, there's no clarity on which car models are going to lose it. The Internal Revenue Service has published a new draft guideline for the EV tax credits worth up to $7,500 offered by the US government. This one revises the two core requirements for battery minerals and components, both of which are worth $3,750 each towards the clean vehicle tax credit. The revision tightens the restrictions around EV battery tech, which ultimately means the number of electric vehicles that are eligible for the tax benefit will go down in the coming weeks.

To recall, the revised EV tax credit already has a few fundamental requirements related to battery capacity, the weight of the vehicle, brand origin, the extent of local assembly, and of course, a price cap. The latter is $55,000 for sedans and $80,000 for larger vehicles. However, there are a couple of extra criteria inherently associated with the battery inside that will keep changing for at least the next few years, and yet, they decide eligibility for the tax credit. However, the fresh eligibility proposals won't be applied until April 18, which means EVs purchased before that will be eligible for up to $7,500 in cost relief if the car meets the current set of requirements.