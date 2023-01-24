2024 Polestar 2 Adds Electric Range, Power And New Look

While Tesla has catapulted itself into stardom with ever-popular and family-friendly vehicles like Model 3 and Model Y, the competition has begun heating up from all directions. Not only have the incumbents like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Volkswagen started developing their own EV platforms but other newcomers, like Fisker, Rivian, and Polestar have joined the fray as well.

Despite only splitting from Volvo and joining the electric vehicle market very recently, Polestar has quickly made a name for itself thanks to consistently producing fast, fun electric vehicles that still have an air of practicality and safety about them. The 2023 Polestar 2 EV was by no stretch of the imagination the best EV on the market, featuring only 270 miles of maximum range, while the Dual Motor AWD model with the Performance Pack delivered 476 horsepower and 502 lb-ft of torque to the wheels, propelling the vehicle to 60 mph in just 4.2 seconds and topping out at 127 mph.

For the 2024 model year, Polestar has brought a number of improvements to the Polestar 2 EV, most of which are in the name of a more fun and practical driving experience.