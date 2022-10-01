Tesla Model 3 Vs Polestar 2: Which Is The Better Electric Car?

When the Tesla Model 3 was produced in 2017, it was one of the most anticipated electric vehicles. It went on to become one of the highest-selling electric vehicle models in the world, according to CleanTechnica. In an effort to catch up, traditional automakers such as Volkswagen, Ford and General Motors are on a mission to dethrone Tesla in the EV market. However, newcomers such as Lucid Motors and Polestar also have a point to make, and they're producing electric cars that are as good as a Tesla — if not better.

Case in point: The Polestar 2 is an electric car that is often pitied against the Tesla Model 3. It offers almost the same experience that you will find in a Tesla Model 3. Plus, you could spend almost the same amount you would for a Model 3 to buy a Polestar 2. But which is the better electric car between Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2? Let's find out.