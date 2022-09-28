Polestar 3 Power And Tech Teased As Electric SUV Reveal Details Confirmed

EV upstart Polestar is all set to reveal its latest electric car, the Polestar 3 SUV. In an official press release, the company shared plans for a launch event slated for October 12 in the Danish capital of Copenhagen. The event, which marks the debut of Polestar's foray into the SUV segment, will be live-streamed from the brand's official YouTube channel and starts at 1 p.m. EST.

Polestar has already revealed a range of 372 miles for the car, which is higher than what the likes of the 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5, Kia EV6, or the Tesla Model Y can deliver. But do keep in mind these are the WLTP figures we are talking about here, which means the EPA range stats that are accepted in the U.S. would be a tad lower to the tune of 15-20%. Autonomous highway piloting has also been planned for the Polestar 3, but it likely won't be available on launch day.

At the heart of the car's automation systems is a centralized core processor supplied by Nvidia. However, it is unclear if the processor in question is the Nvidia Thor, which was unveiled earlier this month. Coming back to the Polestar 3, the company is also touting elements like a rear-biased dual motor powertrain and a dual-clutch system hooked to the rear electric motor. Interested folks will be glad to know that the car will offer goodies such as dual-chamber air suspension and active dampers as a standard feature (via Polestar).