The Polestar 5 Electric Car Will Be As Powerful As A Supercar

Electric vehicles have been pushing the limits of performance for a while now, with high-end releases like the Lucid Air and Tesla Model S Plaid racking up acceleration on par with hypercars. Polestar promises to continue this trend with the release of the Polestar 5, which is the production version of the Precept concept car it debuted in 2020. The Polestar 5 made its debut at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed. The Precept concept had the looks of a luxury sedan but was expected to put an emphasis on the everyday driving dynamics instead of raw speed. However, judging by the announcements Polestar has made about the car's production version, its new model is going to pack one hell of a punch.

This may not be a surprise to Polestar enthusiasts, and the announcement wasn't exactly out of the blue. The Chinese-European car manufacturer has been cataloging the evolution from Precept to Polestar 5 on its YouTube channel for almost a year. Now, with the announcement of the car's specs, there may be a sense that the final puzzle piece is in place and everyone is allowed to get properly excited. Polestar is an international company, and the 5 is an international effort, having been jointly developed by the company's staff in Sweden and Britain.