The Polestar 5 Electric Car Will Be As Powerful As A Supercar
Electric vehicles have been pushing the limits of performance for a while now, with high-end releases like the Lucid Air and Tesla Model S Plaid racking up acceleration on par with hypercars. Polestar promises to continue this trend with the release of the Polestar 5, which is the production version of the Precept concept car it debuted in 2020. The Polestar 5 made its debut at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed. The Precept concept had the looks of a luxury sedan but was expected to put an emphasis on the everyday driving dynamics instead of raw speed. However, judging by the announcements Polestar has made about the car's production version, its new model is going to pack one hell of a punch.
This may not be a surprise to Polestar enthusiasts, and the announcement wasn't exactly out of the blue. The Chinese-European car manufacturer has been cataloging the evolution from Precept to Polestar 5 on its YouTube channel for almost a year. Now, with the announcement of the car's specs, there may be a sense that the final puzzle piece is in place and everyone is allowed to get properly excited. Polestar is an international company, and the 5 is an international effort, having been jointly developed by the company's staff in Sweden and Britain.
Polestar's next EV packs some serious potential
Described as a "high-performance electric 4-door GT with proper sports car credentials," Polestar's new electric vehicle is not playing around. Put your foot down and you'll kick up a motor that is capable of producing a whopping 884 horsepower. A hefty 663 lb-ft of torque helps that horsepower meet the road and provides an impressive amount of towing power should you ever feel the need to attach a trailer to a sports sedan. The EV manufacturer claims performance has been increased by combining "strong electric motor engineering ability with advances in light-weight platform technology."
As you may expect, Polestar's higher-ups are pretty excited about the car their company has created. Pete Allen, Head of Polestar UK Research and Development described the vehicle as "a superb 4-door GT and a true Polestar at heart." Chief Technology Officer and head of Research and Development Jörg Brandscheid claims the Polestar 5's powertrain will be a "new brand benchmark in our high-performing cars," and company CEO Thomas Ingenlath says the EV's "progressive design and advanced engineering set the tone for Polestar's future."
No word on top speed or 0 to 60 mph times has been released yet, but attendees of the Goodwood Festival of Speed will get a glimpse of the Polestar 5's performance capabilities when it goes live at the iconic Goodwood Hill between June 23 and 26.